Team Modi 2.0: 15 ministers inducted into Cabinet, 28 sworn in as MoS

Effecting a big reset, Prime Minister on Wednesday brought in Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia as Cabinet ministers while dropping as many as 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

As many as 15 Cabinet ministers, including some new faces, were sworn-in at the swearing in ceremony held in the Darbar Hall of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English.





Rane, 69, a Rajya Sabha MP and a former Maharashtra chief minister, was the first to take oath.

After Rane, Sonowal, former Assam chief minister, took oath in English. The 58-year-old leader has earlier served as Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under Prime Minister Modi Congress-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, also took oath as a Cabinet minister. The 50-year-old leader has been Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and Union Minister of State for Commerce & Communications in the earlier UPA government.

Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha Ashwini Vaishnaw, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and JD(U) leader R C P Singh, Lok Sabha MP from Bihar's Hajipur Pashupati Kumar Paras, were also sworn-in as Cabinet ministers.



28 ministers have been inducted as Ministers of State, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Pankaj Choudhary, Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje.

This is the first reshuffle in the Council of Ministers by Prime Minister Modi since he assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

With this reset, Modi has brought in young faces and has also given representation to various social groups and regions in the reshuffle.

Here's the full list:

CABINET MINISTERS

* Narayan Tatu Rane

* Sarbananda Sonowal

* Dr Virendra Kumar

* Jyotiraditya Scindia

* Ramchandra Prasad Singh

* Ashwini Vaishnav

* Pashupati Kumar Paras

* Bhupendra Yadav

PROMOTED TO CABINET RANK

* Kiren Rijiju

* Hardeep Singh Puri

* Mansukh Mandaviya

* Raj Kumar Singh

* Parshottam Rupala

* G Kishan Reddy

* Anurag Thakur

INDUCTED AS MINISTERS OF STATE



* Pankaj Choudhary

* Anupriya Patel

* Satya Pal Singh Baghel

* Rajeev Chandrasekhar

* Shobha Karandlaje

* Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

* Darshana Vikram Jardosh

* Meenakshi Lekhi

* Annpurna Devi

* A Narayanaswamy

* Kaushal Kishore

* Ajay Bhatt

* B L Verma

* Ajay Kumar

* Chauhan Devusinh

* Bhagwanth Khuba

* Kapil Moreshwar Patil

* Pratima Bhoumik

* Dr Subhas Sarkar

* Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad

* Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

* Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

* Bishweswar Tudu

* Shantanu Thakur

* Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai

* John Barla

* Dr L Murugan

* Nisith Pramanik