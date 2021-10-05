Top headlines: Zuckerberg loses $7 bn in hours; coal supply debate heats up

-
ALSO READ
Q&A: Facebook India MD Ajit Mohan on how to reach the next 800 mn Indians
Facebook's ugly face
WhatsApp will provide end-to-end encryption for chat backups: Zuckerberg
Top headlines: Sebi eases delisting norms, NARCL eyes Rs 64,000 cr recovery
Top headlines: New RBI norms from today, Adani to run Colombo Port terminal
-
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lost $7 billion in a few hours after a whistleblower came forward and outages took Facebook Inc.’s flagship products offline.
Zuckerberg loses $7 bn in hours
While states like Tamil Nadu say they would run a parallel digital health programme with unique user IDs, others feel running a parallel scheme may create confusion. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU