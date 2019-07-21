Top industrialists to attend launch of UP projects worth Rs 60,000 crore

Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and are among industrialists who are likely to attend the foundation-laying ceremony of projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore in Lucknow on July 28.

Work on 215 projects in sectors ranging from agriculture, tourism, and green energy will start with the ground-breaking ceremony, which will have home minister Amit Shah as its chief guest.

Tata Power, Vivo, Haier, Samsung, Lava, Medanta, Pepsico, Adani Gas, ITC, JK Cement, Aditya Birla Group, Bharat Gas/Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Unilever, and Metro Cash & Carry are among business groups that have committed investing in projects at the ground-breaking ceremony.

Different sessions on food processing, banking, power and renewable energy, tourism and films, electric mobility, IT & ITeS, urban infra and smart city, defence and aerospace, pharmaceutical, logistics & warehousing and startups would be held to engage with investors.

These projects are part of the Rs 4.68 trillion worth of 1,047 memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed by the Yogi Adityanath government with public and private sector companies at the ‘UP Investors Summit’ in Lucknow on 21-22 February, 2018.