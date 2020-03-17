JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Narendra Chanchal's coronavirus bhajan 'Kitho aya corona' goes viral
Business Standard

Top news of the day: MP politics, SC on permanent commission, and more

From SC verdict on permanent commission of women in Navy to lockdown due to coronavirus, here are the top events of the day

BS Web Team 

Supreme Court
The Supreme Court will deliver judgment on permanent commission for women officers in the navy. Photo: Wikipedia Commons

SC to hear BJP's plea for immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking an immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. Read More


SC order on permanent commission for women in navy

The Supreme Court will deliver judgment on permanent commission for women officers in the navy on Tuesday. It follows a verdict by the apex court in favour of permanent commission for women officer in the army. Read More

Coronavirus: 2-hour work day in Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court and its benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa shall function for only two hours in a day from March 17 until further orders in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Read More

MP governor asks Kamal Nath to seek floor test

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday issued a fresh directive to beleaguered Chief Minister Kamal Nath to hold a floor test in the assembly on Tuesday as a 'letter war' raged between the two constitutional functionaries amid political turmoil in the state. Read More
First Published: Tue, March 17 2020. 09:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU