Top news of the day: MP politics, SC on permanent commission, and more

SC to hear BJP's plea for immediate floor test in Assembly



The on Tuesday will hear the petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking an immediate floor test in Assembly. Read More



SC order on permanent commission for women in navy

The will deliver judgment on permanent commission for women officers in the navy on Tuesday. It follows a verdict by the apex court in favour of permanent commission for women officer in the army. Read More

Coronavirus: 2-hour work day in Bombay HC