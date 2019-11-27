Top news today: Chidambaram's bail plea hearing, CARTOSAT-3 launch & more

-
1. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to visit Chidambaram today in Tihar jail, SC to decide on bail plea
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in Tihar jail on Wednesday morning, party leaders said. According to a senior party leader, Rahul and Priyanka will visit Chidambaram at around 9 am. Separately, the Supreme Court will resume hearing for bail application of the former finance minister as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Enforcement Directorate, was busy hearing of pleas of Jammu and Kashmir. Read More
2. Government to table key economic bills at Parliament today
Ahead of the second-quarter GDP numbers likely to be released on Friday, the government may table key economic bills to address the slowing economy at the Parliament today. The Parliament's 20-day session, scheduled between November 18 and December 13, will see the introduction of 27 bills, consideration and passage of 12 Bills and withdrawal of seven.
3. Isro begins 26-hour countdown for launch of CARTOSAT-3 satellite
The countdown for the launch of India's advanced earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 using the rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-XL is progressing smoothly, said an official of the Indian space agency. The rocket is scheduled to blast off from the second launch pad at 9.28 am on Wednesday. The 26-hour countdown for the launch began at 7.28 a.m. on Tuesday. Read More
4. Kanakamala terror case: NIA court to pronounce quantum of punishment on Nov 27
A special court on Monday convicted six men in connection with a 2016 ISIS terror plot case in Kannur's Kanakamala and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 27. The National Investigating Agency court also acquitted one person for lack of adequate evidence. Read More
5. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to brief media on IPO plans
Founder Samit Ghosh, MD and CEO Nitin Chug to brief on the company's IPO plans at 12:30 pm.
