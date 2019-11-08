Top news today: SC to hear plea against Odd-Even rule, Q2 results & more

2. Decision on lifting odd-even rule on Guru Nanak Jayanti today

Saying that his government respects the feelings of the Sikh community, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a decision on lifting the odd-even rule on November 11-12 to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev will be taken by Friday.

He said the proposal is under active consideration of the government. Various Sikh organisations have sought exemptions from the odd-even scheme on November 11-12, citing celebrations and religious functions in the city to mark the birth anniversary of the Sikhism founder. Read on...

3. Q2 result of BoB, Nestle India, Tata Power, M&M

Today, investors' eyes will be on Bank of Baroda, Nestle India, Tata Power and auto major Mahindra & Mahindra sa they announced their quartely earnings.

4. SC to hear plea against Delhi govt's odd-even scheme today

The Supreme Court will hear today a plea against the Delhi government's odd-even road rationing scheme, alleging that it is arbitrary, contrary to statutory provisions and is nothing but a "political and vote bank gimmick".

The petition, filed by a Noida-based advocate, has alleged that the Delhi government's November 1 notification on the scheme also violates fundamental rights.

"The odd-even vehicle scheme violates the fundamental rights of residents of Delhi and adjoining states who daily commute in/out of Delhi in their four wheeled vehicles to do their jobs/business to earn their livelihood and is ultra vires Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India," the plea said.' Read on...

5. Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019: Cong-JMM likely to announce decision on seat-sharing today

Seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the Assembly election are in final stages and an announcement is likely today.

The Congress, JMM and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) are attempting to form an alliance to defeat the ruling BJP in the five-phase election in November-December in the eastern state. Read on...

6. HC to hear Swami Chinmayanand's bail plea on Nov 8

The Allahabad High Court will today hear the bail plea of former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, arrested in a case of sexual exploitation of a law student from Saharanpur. Read on...





1. PM to inaugurate PTB on Nov 9; address public meeting

Prime Minister will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab tomorrow, formally opening the connecting two historical gurdwaras on either side of the India-Pakistan border for pilgrims.

The prime minister will also address a public meeting nearly three kilometres from the building after the inauguration, following which he will attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak being organised at Sultanpur Lodhi, they said. Read on...