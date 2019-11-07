Top news today: PM to kick-off investor summit, Ind vs Ban 2nd T20 & more

Modi to open Himachal's first investor summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Himachal Pradesh's first global investors' summit that will see participating of Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Patel and Anurag Thakur along with who's who from the industry and foreign investors.

FM to take stock of the economy

Finance Minister will review the state of economy at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) attended by sectoral regulators, including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. According to sources, the meeting will take stock of various measures taken by the government to boost the sagging growth which hit a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year. Read here

Interview for RBI deputy governor post

A search panel headed by Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to interview seven shortlisted candidates for the post of RBI deputy governor. The post had fallen vacant after Viral Acharya resigned in July -- six months before the end of his term. The Reserve Bank has four deputy governors. Read here

September quarter results

Aditya Birla Capital, Adani Transmission, Andhra Bank, Basf India, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, City Union Bank, DLF, Emami Paper Mills, Gammon India, and others are scheduled to declare their financial results for the September quarter

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20

After losing the first T20 in Delhi by seven wickets on Sunday, India will be looking to bounce back in the 2nd T20 match and level the series. As India looks to zero in on a settled squad for next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, a series loss to Bangladesh will put the team in a state of uncertanity.





SBI to conduct e-auction of 11 bad accounts



The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct an e-auction of 11 bad loan accounts to recover dues of Rs 466.49 crore. In terms of the bank's revised policy on sale of financial assets, in line with the regulatory guidelines, the bank will place 11 accounts for sale to ARCs/banks/NBFCs and FIs, SBI said in an auction notice. Read here