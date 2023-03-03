JUST IN
Business Standard

Highest salary offered at IIM Kozhikode touches Rs 67L, average at Rs 31L

An IT-sector company offered the top salary of Rs 67.02 lakh on the campus. This was higher than the top salary of Rs 61.5 lakh last year

Topics
IIM Kozhikode | Business School | KPMG

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

As one of India's premier business schools, the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, wrapped up its placement season for the class of 2021–23, and the average salary for the students stood at Rs 31.02 lakh. Last year, the average salary was Rs 29.5 lakh, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

As many as 123 recruiters interviewed the students. These recruiters made 559 offers this year. The offers were made to students enrolled in the institute's flagship post-graduate programme (PGP), along with PGP-Finance, PGP-Liberal studies, and management, with a median salary of Rs 27 lakh.

An IT-sector company offered the top salary of Rs 67.02 lakh on the campus. This was higher than the top salary of Rs 61.5 lakh last year.

The top five percentile of the batch was offered an average salary of Rs 62.04 lakh, whereas the top 10 percentile was offered Rs 55.2 lakh.

Consulting companies made the most offers, accounting for 33 per cent of the total offers rolled out. The placements saw renowned consulting firms, including Accenture, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, Everest Group, Experian, EY, KPMG, and PWC, among others.

Around 26 per cent of the offers were made by banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). This was up 73 per cent compared with last year. BFSI firms included names like Ambit Capital, Axis Bank, Bank of America, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank, Equitas, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Nomura, NovaOne Capital, Standard Chartered, and Yes Bank, the report said.

Equiris, Goldman Sachs, and Piramal Alternatives made offers to hire for investment banking and private equity roles.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:22 IST

