Travails of people bent on resisting Aadhaar till Supreme Court mandates it

In a reputed private school in Delhi, two sets of parents rushed to get Aadhaar cards made on being told that without them their children would not be allowed to appear for the final Board examination that was less than a month away. In Bengaluru, a techie has been unable to withdraw his provident fund because he does not have an Aadhaar number.

And a father from Mumbai is knocking on the court's doors after his son was denied admission to a college for want of this contentious card. In a nation divided by many things, the 12-digit unique identity number, the legal validity of ...