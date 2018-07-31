Aadhaar's digital challenge

Social media as a platform for settling policy disputes is an idea whose time has not yet come, or perhaps should never come. Exchanges over social media often tend to digress from the main subject and degenerate into either petty nitpicking or grandstanding with no focus on the central issues at stake.

A lot of heat and dust is generated, but little light is shed to help conclude a policy debate. Yet, many sensible people in responsible positions have of late triggered a debate on social media to make a point or establish the case for a certain view or policy. Telecom Regulatory ...