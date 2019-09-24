JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Kashmiris' fear of losing land, jobs should be allayed: Mohan Bhagwat
Business Standard

Tremors felt in north India after 6.3 magnitude earthquake near Lahore

People rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana

Press Trust of India 

Iran earthquake
Representative Image

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Pakistan shook several parts of north India, including the Delhi-NCR region, on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There was no report of any loss of life or property following the quake at 4.33 pm, officials said.

"The epicentre was near the India-Pakistan border. The closest big city to the epicentre is Rawalpindi (in Pakistan's Punjab province)," said J L Gautam, head of operations at the NCS.

People rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several places, including in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU