Tributes paid, events organised to mark Quit India movement anniversary

Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's Independence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Quit India Movement anniversary: Let's make a New India by 2022, says Modi
Prime Minister Modi appealed to the people to create a nation on which the country's freedom fighters would be proud of.

Rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of the freedom struggle today at an event held at the August Kranti Maidan here to mark the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Various initiatives were organised to mark the anniversary of Quit India movement, a major milestone in the history of India's struggle for independence from the British rule.

Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters and those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's Independence at an event held at the August Kranti maidan.

This is the same ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of 'do-or-die' for independence.

ALSO READ: On Quit India anniversary, Venkaiah Naidu calls for 'Knit India'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted "My salutations to all freedom fighters for their sacrifice for Bharat Mata and on August Kranti Din!"

The movement in August 1942, with Mahatma Gandhi's call for immediate independence, was launched at Mumbai's Gowalia Tank, which later came to be known as August Kranti Maidan due to its association with the historic occasion.

On the anniversary of the Quit India movement last year, the Maharashtra government had launched the Quit India 2-from Swaraj to Suraj initiative at the historic ground, stressing on freedom from illiteracy, farmer suicide, wastage of water, addiction among youth and corruption.
First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 18:15 IST

