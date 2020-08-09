Tributes paid, events organised to mark Quit India movement anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to the martyrs of the freedom struggle today at an event held at the August Kranti Maidan here to mark the 75th anniversary of the

Various initiatives were organised to mark the anniversary of Quit India movement, a major milestone in the history of India's struggle for independence from the British rule.

Floral tributes were paid to and those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India's Independence at an event held at the August Kranti maidan.

This is the same ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of 'do-or-die' for independence.





Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted "My salutations to all for their sacrifice for Bharat Mata and on August Kranti Din!"

The movement in August 1942, with Mahatma Gandhi's call for immediate independence, was launched at Mumbai's Gowalia Tank, which later came to be known as August Kranti Maidan due to its association with the historic occasion.

On the anniversary of the last year, the Maharashtra government had launched the Quit India 2-from Swaraj to Suraj initiative at the historic ground, stressing on freedom from illiteracy, farmer suicide, wastage of water, addiction among youth and corruption.