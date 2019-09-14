Tricks of the trade: A programme for women providing hands-on training

A mother of two, Rakhi Khera, was the quintessential Indian homemaker happy in her family chores until she decided to turn her penchant for design into an entrepreneurial instinct. As a mother, she wanted to do something for the would-be mothers.

Not having had access to stylish clothing during her own pregnancy made her ponder on maternity clothing. “I realised that as a woman, we focus more on nutrition during pregnancy than on how we dress up. But things have changed now. Women are focusing on their style as much as they do on their nutrition,” says the 43-year-old from ...