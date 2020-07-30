Triple talaq ban contributed to women empowerment, says Javadekar

-
ALSO READ
Not a single bomb blast in last 6 years, thanks to Modi govt: Javadekar
Fond hopes of a lean govt
India takes over presidency of COP 13 to Convention of Migratory Species
Letter to BS: Lockdown should be withdrawn in a phased manner
Remain unfazed when people present demands, Modi tells BJP workers
-
On the first anniversary of the triple talaq bill's passage in Parliament, the BJP Thursday hailed its impact, saying it has contributed to woman empowerment and given women the dignity they deserve in society.
"One year ago on 30th July, 2019, Narendra Modi government abolished #TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Now, #TripleTalaq Cases have dropped by 82 per cent since the law was enacted," Union minister and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar tweeted.
One year ago on 30th July, 2019 @narendramodi government abolished #TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Now, #TripleTalaq Cases have dropped by 82% since the law was enacted.— Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 30, 2020
On Wednesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the legislation to end the practice.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU