Triple talaq ban contributed to women empowerment, says Javadekar

On the first anniversary of the triple talaq bill's passage in Parliament, the BJP Thursday hailed its impact, saying it has contributed to woman empowerment and given women the dignity they deserve in society.

"One year ago on 30th July, 2019, government abolished #TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Now, #TripleTalaq Cases have dropped by 82 per cent since the law was enacted," Union minister and senior party leader tweeted.

On Wednesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister for bringing in the legislation to end the practice.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.