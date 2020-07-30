JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow at South Delhi's Lodhi Estate
Business Standard

Triple talaq ban contributed to women empowerment, says Javadekar

On Wednesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the legislation to end the practice

Topics
Triple Talaq Bill | Prakash Javadekar | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prakash Javadekar
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men.

On the first anniversary of the triple talaq bill's passage in Parliament, the BJP Thursday hailed its impact, saying it has contributed to woman empowerment and given women the dignity they deserve in society.

"One year ago on 30th July, 2019, Narendra Modi government abolished #TripleTalaq. It has contributed to women empowerment and given them the dignity they deserve in our society. Now, #TripleTalaq Cases have dropped by 82 per cent since the law was enacted," Union minister and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

On Wednesday, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had shared videos of Muslim women thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in the legislation to end the practice.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act prohibits the practice of instant divorce by Muslim men. Any violation of the law is punishable by jail term of up to three years.
First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU