Triple talaq continued because of politics of appeasement: Amit Shah

Politics of appeasement is to blame for the country's partition and it's the reason that the "evil practice" of triple talaq" was allowed for long, said Home Minister on Sunday.

"Some people level allegations against BJP government that such action is anti-Muslim. I want to make it clear that this is only and only to benefit Muslims, not the Hindus, Jains or Christians," he said as he defended the government's decision to ban through parliamentary legislation.

It was a "nightmare" for crores of Muslim women who were denied of their rights, he said in Delhi. He said 92.1 per cent of Muslim women supported criminalisation of

Coming down heavily on the Congress, Shah, who is also BJP President, said the party has "no shame" and continues to oppose the law on

The home minister said it took several decades to end this evil practice because of the Congress, which always resorted to the politics of appeasement.

Referring to the then Rajiv Gandhi government's decision to bring a law to overturn the Supreme Court judgement in the Shah Bano case, he said it would be considered a "black day" in the history of Parliament.

There is no doubt in the minds of those favouring triple talaq and those opposing it that it was an "evil practice".

People should welcome moves for eradication of any evil practice, but there is opposition in case of triple talaq. "The politics of appeasement is responsible for it," he said.

Some parties were in the habit of coming to power on the basis of vote-bank politics, that's why such evil practices continued, he said.

The politics of appeasement has been a hurdle in the path to achieve development and social cohesion in the country.

"When some people are hungry for power, they resort to the politics of appeasement. They are not concerned about Muslim women but concerned only about vote-bank, " he said.

But, "when your intention is social uplift, you have to work hard for it, you have to plan it," he said.

"The election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in 2014 was the beginning of the end of politics of appeasement and the 2019 mandate is to end it forever," said Shah.

The home minister said that had the practice of triple been part of Islamic culture, why did so many Muslim countries have ended it. That means this evil practice is anti-Islam and Islam does not support it. As many as 19 countries have ended triple talaq between 1922 and 1963.

"This evil practice of triple talaq was going on for long and the Modi government has abolished it forever and given the Muslim women the right to live in dignity and equality," he said.