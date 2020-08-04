Tripura CM tests negative for Covid-19; two family members test positive

Two family members of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tested positive while Deb tested negative.

Deb in a tweet on Tuesday said: "My test results came negative. For the next seven days, I will follow home quarantine and other guidelines. Also I will work from home. The fight against will continue and together we shall win."

On late Monday night, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Two of my family members found Covid-19 positive. Other family members found negative."

Many important personalities, including two MLAs of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, District Magistrate, District Superintendent of Police and Zilla Sabhadipati of western Tripura's Sepahijala district tested positive for the infectious virus. Most of them are now undergoing treatment.

So far, has registered 5,520 positive cases with 3,675 having recovered from the disease while 28 people have died.