Tripura CM tests negative for Covid-19; two family members test positive

On late Monday night, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Two of my family members found Covid-19 positive

IANS  |  Agartala 

Biplab Deb

Two family members of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tested Covid-19 positive while Deb tested negative.

Deb in a tweet on Tuesday said: "My Covid-19 test results came negative. For the next seven days, I will follow home quarantine and other guidelines. Also I will work from home. The fight against Covid-19 will continue and together we shall win."

Many important personalities, including two MLAs of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, District Magistrate, District Superintendent of Police and Zilla Sabhadipati of western Tripura's Sepahijala district tested positive for the infectious virus. Most of them are now undergoing treatment.

So far, Tripura has registered 5,520 positive cases with 3,675 having recovered from the disease while 28 people have died.
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:26 IST

