Trump offers to mediate between India, China over 'raging border dispute'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to mediate between Indian and China on their "raging border dispute", referring to the Asian neighbours' military standoff in Ladakh.
India and China troops have built up troops the Line of Actual Control (LAC), particularly in Ladakh sector after clashes early this month that left soldiers on both sides injured.
"We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!” said Trump on Twitter.
Indian and Chinese officials are yet to react. Trump last year offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir if both sides agreed but New Delhi rejected his statement.
We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020
