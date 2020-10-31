Latest news LIVE:Section 144 in Rajasthan's Dholpur ahead of Gurjar protest

JUST IN
Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city ahead of Gurjar community agitation on November 1; Turkey earthquake death toll at 17.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

People work on a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, after a strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea has shaken Turkey and Greece
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city ahead of Gurjar community agitation on November 1.

District Magistrate Rakesh Jaiswal and Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat on Friday held a meeting with police and administrative officials on maintaining law and order situation.

Earlier in the day, internet services were also suspended for 24 hours in the Jaipur district of the state.

Turkey earthquake: A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck Turkey's western Izmir province and the Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 17 people and injuring hundreds amid collapsed buildings and flooding.

According to Turkey's media reports, as many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 7 following the major earthquake in Izmir. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said search and rescue operations are continuing in the ruins of 17 buildings.

