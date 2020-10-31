Latest news LIVE:Section 144 in Rajasthan's Dholpur ahead of Gurjar protest

- Turkey earthquake LIVE: Death toll at 17, rescue operations underway
- Section 144 in Rajasthan's Dholpur ahead of Gurjar protest over reservation
- Keeping with the need of times: Refurbished Machan dishes out jungle theme
- Assam introduces transgender option in civil services exam application form
- Congress to move SC after ECI revokes star campaigner status of Kamal Nath
- SC slaps Rs 25k cost on NCB for delay in filing plea challenging bail order
- Covid evoked global interest in yoga, ayurveda, naturopathy: Jitendra Singh
- West Bengal ranks first in decline of school dropout rate: ASER Survey
- Pak minister's admission revealed truth of Pulwama attack: Rajnath Singh
- Delhi buses to run with full seating capacity amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 has been imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city ahead of Gurjar community agitation on November 1; Turkey earthquake death toll at 17.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Rajasthan's Dholpur city ahead of Gurjar community agitation on November 1.
District Magistrate Rakesh Jaiswal and Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat on Friday held a meeting with police and administrative officials on maintaining law and order situation.
Earlier in the day, internet services were also suspended for 24 hours in the Jaipur district of the state.
Turkey earthquake: A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck Turkey's western Izmir province and the Greek island of Samos on Friday, killing at least 17 people and injuring hundreds amid collapsed buildings and flooding.
According to Turkey's media reports, as many as 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 7 following the major earthquake in Izmir. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said search and rescue operations are continuing in the ruins of 17 buildings.
