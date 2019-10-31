Twitter banning political ads globally from Nov 22, says CEO Jack Dorsey

JUST IN
India's life expectancy rises to 68.7 years: National Health Profile 2019
Twitter Inc Photo: Reuters
Twitter Inc. will ban political advertising from its platform, Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey tweeted on Wednesday.

The new policy, to be enforced globally, will go into effect Nov. 22. The company plans to publish a new political ads policy outlining the change in a few weeks.

“We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter.

