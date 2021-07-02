Two doses of Covid-19 vaccine give 98% protection, says PGI study

A study on efficacy conducted by PGI Chand­igarh shows that two doses of the Covid gave 98 per cent protection against the disease, while one dose gave 92 per cent protection.

The study, which didn’t spe­cify the name of the vacc­ine, was conducted on Pun­jab police personnel. Of 35,856 individuals who re­c­eived the first dose, nine died of Covid. Among 42,720 who received both doses, there were two deat­hs.

“Deaths per thousand with a single dose was 0.25 and with both doses, it was 0.05,” V K Paul, member-health, Niti Aayog, said. Among 4,868 police personnel who did not receive any dose, there were 15 deaths due to Covid-19.