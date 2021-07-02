Covid-19 vaccine estimate of 2 bn doses aspirational, optimistic: Govt

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi bats for repealing archaic laws at NITI Aayog meeting
NITI Aayog seeks to bust 'myths' about Centre's Covid vaccination drive
Haven't abandoned states on Covid-19 vaccine: Niti Aayog's V K Paul
Antibody test post-vaccination not needed, says Niti Aayog's V K Paul
PM Modi to chair 6th governing council meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday
-
The two billion projection for vaccine doses by December 2021 by the government is an aspirational number and shared in an optimistic way based on the roadmap given by companies, said V K Paul, member-Niti Aayog, on Friday while addressing the issue of a lower estimate given to the Supreme Court of India.
On May 13, the government had said that an estimate of 2.16 billion Covid vaccine doses would be available between August and December, 2021. However, in an affidavit to the Supreme Court last week, it said an estimated 1.35 billion doses would be available.
“We need to understand the context in which these statements are made… At the time there were questions on whether we would have the vaccines,” Paul said, adding, “In an optimistic way we wanted to share it with the country. These estimates were given by companies of great reputation in an aspirational way.”
India has administered 340 million vaccine doses so far. On the pace of vaccination slowing down after June 21, when it had touched almost 9 million doses in a single day, the health ministry said that the overall average doses had increased from about 235,000 in January to almost 4 million in June.
“We are running a marathon, not a 100-metre sprint. While looking at the day-to-day analysis, there is a fear of missing the big picture,” Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry, said.
The government is in talks with Johnson & Johnson for its Covid vaccine over specific terms of contractual agreements. “We have got their feedback and discussions are moving forward. According to the plans, Biological E in Hyderabad will make this vaccine,” Paul said. He added that details of vaccines coming from Moderna would be available soon.
Meanwhile, the government has sent multidisciplinary teams to six states — Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur — where an increased number of Covid cases are being reported. The two-member, high-level team sent to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU