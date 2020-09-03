Two-fold spike in suicides by financially stressed daily wagers since 2014

The Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released data on accidental deaths and for 2019 this week. Business Standard takes a brief look at across professions due to economic causes.

Chart 1 shows that the number of daily wagers who succumbed to suicide in 2019 was more than twice the number in 2014. This period, especially after demonetisation, was characterised by low wage growth. The chart also shows that have grown across these categories: self-employed (63%), unemployed (41%), salaried or professionals (30%) and even students (28%).

While farmers suicides have not really reduced, farm workers are less inclined to take the extreme step, the data suggests. CHART 1

Chart 2 tells us about the states where daily wager suicides were the highest. Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat show a big jump in five years, as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu still lead in suicides by informal daily wage earners. CHART 2

Suicides due to financial reasons rose, but almost entirely due to indebtedness. Bankruptcy or indebtedness were the reason about 5,900 people ended their lives in India in 2019, 2.6 times the count of 2308 in 2014, shows chart 3.

CHART 3

Suicides due to poverty and unemployment have not grown substantially, but have not reduced considerably either. Karnataka has taken a big jump in suicides due to bankruptcy or indebtedness, shows chart 4.

CHART 4