Two young men who love to bust myths and slay ghosts around the country

Mention a haunted place anywhere in India and chances are that Rajesh Meena and Ashish Singh have been there. Ghosts and spirits have been a weird obsession for years — in school, as their classmates ate and drank and played football on picnics, the two would wander off to the nearest tomb or graveyard, hoping to confront paranormal elements.

That fascination seems to have become a vocation: Meena, 21, and Singh, 22, travel to “haunted sites” across the country, videos of which are put out on their YouTube channel, Exploring India. Recent adventures include ...