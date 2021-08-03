UAE approves Sinopharm's Covid vaccine for children aged three and over

The United Arab Emirates has approved the emergency use of Sinopharm’s vaccine for children, joining China in authorizing shots for those as young as three.



The decision to approve the vaccine for children aged three to 17 was based on the results of clinical studies and local evaluation, state-run WAM news agency said on Monday.

Few countries have so far approved vaccines for children as young as three. The UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Hong Kong and some U.S. states have authorized shots for those aged 12 and above.

The Middle-Eastern nation has rolled out one of the fastest vaccination programs around the world, with 16.8 million shots administered in a population of 10 million.

The has so far approved vaccines from Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc. The inoculation program, though, has hinged on Sinopharm, which is being produced locally.