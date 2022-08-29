UGC to launch 'e-Samadhan' portal to address student grievances next week

-
-
A new student grievance redressal platform, "e-Samadhan", is being launched by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The platform, which will be operational next week, will address all the students' problems online, according to a report by the Times of India (TOI).
UGC has also set definite timelines for addressing the grievances. For student-related matters, the deadline has been fixed at ten working days. For teaching and non-teaching issues, the issue needs to be addressed within 15 days. For any matter related to the university or college, a maximum time limit of 20 days is allowed.
Nearly 38 million students are expected to be benefitted from the e-Samadhan portal.
The results of CUET-based examinations are yet to be released. Also, the admission process for the engineering and medical courses in India has not been completed yet. However, students have been admitted to colleges outside the ambit of CUET. They may withdraw their admissions once the results are declared.
For such students, UGC has stated that if they withdraw admission from any course/college/university by October 31, 2022, they must get a full fee refund. The institution must also return the original certificates to the students.
"UGC provided various mechanisms. Because of the non-availability of a single-window system, the stakeholders were lodging multiple complaints/grievances at various places. Owing to that the redressal mechanism was working at a slow pace, which was also causing further concerns to the stakeholders," M Jagadesh Kumar, chairperson, UGC, said.
First Published: Mon, August 29 2022. 12:24 IST