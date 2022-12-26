JUST IN
DESH Bill may let companies have obligation of choice: Govt official
Europe set the bar on Russian gas high enough to leave India unaffected
Spending bill aids retirees, and boosts financial services industry
29 lakh cards will be made for BPL families in Haryana, says CM Khattar
Parl panel concerned over poor fund usage for smart meters manufacturing
Centre saves subsidy and wheat stocks by making PDS free, ending PMGKAY
5G to digital rupee, India made great strides in digital domain in 2022
Dipam seeks to make dividends from PSUs part of disinvestment target
DPIIT seeks views of ministries on draft national retail trade policy
Nearly 80% reserved Railway tickets are sold online: Ashwini Vaishnaw
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
DESH Bill may let companies have obligation of choice: Govt official
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year

The main motive of the extension is to improve the penetration in north-east India, a government official said

Topics
Ujjwala Yojana | LPG subsidy | Northeast India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ujjwala

The Rs 200 per cooking gas cylinder subsidy for 12 cylinders per year under Ujjwala Scheme may be extended for another year in the upcoming Budget 2023-24. It will be done to achieve 100 per cent cooking gas coverage, a report by Mint said.

"The subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder is likely to be extended for one more fiscal. The scheme also will be continued as several states are yet to reach 100 per cent LPG coverage," an official told Mint.

In May 2021, the Centre announced the Rs 200 subsidy for 12 cylinders per year to 90 million beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Scheme for FY23.

Also, the Centre is reportedly planning to continue the scheme which provides a free LPG cylinder, Rs 1,600, a free first refill and free gas stove to women in families living below the poverty line.

Another official said that the main motive of the extension is to improve the penetration in north-east India. Meghalaya is the worst performer in India with an LPG coverage of 54.9 per cent, followed by Tripura, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

The decision also comes at a time when inflation is elevated and the 2024 general elections are approaching. Cooking gas, petrol and diesel have long been issues of common interest during the election.

In the winter session, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, also urged the government to reduce the prices of petrol and cooking gas given the impact on the common man. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot earlier announced 12 cylinders for Rs 500 to people from the economically weaker section registered under the Ujjwala scheme in the state.

In October, the Gujarat state government announced two free LPG cylinders to all the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Scheme.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ujjwala Yojana

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.