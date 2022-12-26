Ujjwala scheme: Rs 200 subsidy per cylinder to be extended one more year

The Rs 200 per cooking gas cylinder subsidy for 12 cylinders per year under Ujjwala Scheme may be extended for another year in the upcoming Budget 2023-24. It will be done to achieve 100 per cent cooking gas coverage, a report by Mint said.

"The subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder is likely to be extended for one more fiscal. The scheme also will be continued as several states are yet to reach 100 per cent LPG coverage," an official told Mint.

In May 2021, the Centre announced the Rs 200 subsidy for 12 cylinders per year to 90 million beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Scheme for FY23.

Also, the Centre is reportedly planning to continue the scheme which provides a free LPG cylinder, Rs 1,600, a free first refill and free gas stove to women in families living below the poverty line.

Another official said that the main motive of the extension is to improve the penetration in north-east India. Meghalaya is the worst performer in India with an LPG coverage of 54.9 per cent, followed by Tripura, Jharkhand and Gujarat.

The decision also comes at a time when inflation is elevated and the 2024 general elections are approaching. Cooking gas, petrol and diesel have long been issues of common interest during the election.

In the winter session, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhury, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, also urged the government to reduce the prices of petrol and cooking gas given the impact on the common man. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot earlier announced 12 cylinders for Rs 500 to people from the economically weaker section registered under the Ujjwala scheme in the state.

In October, the Gujarat state government announced two free LPG cylinders to all the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Scheme.