UK Rich List 2022: Hindujas on top, David and Simon Reuben in third spot

Indian-origin Hinduja brothers are at the top of 'Sunday Times UK Rich' list that estimated their wealth at GBP 28.472 billion.
Hindujas are among Indian-origin people in the list of 250 wealthiest British residents. Steelmaker Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is placed in the sixth spot with a wealth estimated to be around 17 billion pounds.
Vedanta Group founder and chairperson Anil Agarwal is placed at the 16th spot with a wealth of 9.2 billion pounds.
Biocon founder and executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and her family have made it to the list with an estimated wealth of 2.5 billion pounds. She was ranked 56 in the list published last year.
In this list, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty made their debut ranked 222 with a wealth of 730 million pounds.
Geeta Gupta-Fisker, the chief financial officer and chief operating officer of the Fisker Inc, an electric motor vehicle venture, is also in the list at 149th spot with a net worth of 1.20 billion pounds.
Bothers Sri and Gopichand Hinduja and their family returned to the top of the 'Sunday Times Rich List' after slipping to third place last year, with the biggest fortune recorded in the list's history.
“All may not be harmonious within the Hinduja dynasty, but their business empire has enjoyed a bumper year,” PTI quoted the newspaper as saying about a family feud.
“Much of their wealth is to be found in companies listed on the Indian stock market. The family's stake in the Mumbai-based IndusInd Bank is now worth GBP 4.545 billion. Their holding in the vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland, which has headquarters in Chennai, has a value of GBP 2.663 billion after a strong year and the Hindujas' stake in the IT giant Hinduja Global Solutions is worth GBP 1.283 billion. Shares in other listed companies add another GBP 1.174 billion," said the newspaper.
Sir James Dyson and his family are third on the list with wealth estimated at GBP 23 billion.
In third place is another set of India-born brothers, David and Simon Reuben, with a fortune estimated at around GBP 22.265 billion.
