Ready to provide humanitarian support to flood-affected people in India: UN

More than 500,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in India, says UN

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

assam floods
Villagers cross a flooded area on a boat in Morigaon district in Assam

The United Nations stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General has said amid heavy monsoon in the region.

"In neighbouring India, the monsoon there has reportedly claimed more than 770 lives. According to authorities, more than 500,000 people have been evacuated. The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India, Stphane Dujarric," Spokesman for the Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said.
 

Giving an update from UN humanitarian colleagues on flooding in Asia, Dujarric said in Bangladesh, people are experiencing the worst and longest monsoon flooding in years, with a quarter of the country being inundated.

At least 5.4 million people have been affected by severe flooding, with 11,000 households displaced and 135 people killed, he added.

 
First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 09:17 IST

