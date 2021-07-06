Union Cabinet reshuffle likely to take place tomorrow evening: Report

-
ALSO READ
Scindia once decision-maker in Cong, now BJP backbencher: RaGa
Congress should change its name and face people again, says Scindia
Amid cabinet reshuffle buzz, Thawarchand appointed Karnataka Governor
Sarma, Scindia and now Prasada, Cong continues to lose stalwarts
WB polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia in BJP's star campaigners list for phase 4
-
The long-awaited and much-talked about Union Cabinet expansion is likely to take place tomorrow evening, news agency ANI reported. However, there is no confirmation from the BJP or the government about the time of possible reshuffle.
Amid the Buzz, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia cut short his tour of the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh and took off for Delhi from the Indore airport after taking darshan of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.
Other party leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government too, arrived in the national capital.
In another indication that expansion might happen anytime soon, earlier during the day, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka as the government also named three other senior BJP leaders for gubernatorial posts in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.
Modi's review of the works of his ministers, early next year assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab and the COVID-19 pandemic that has been a factor in the internal evaluation of the party's governance and organisational works are likely to weigh heavy in the expected reshuffle.
Since last month there have been speculations about possible union cabinet reshuffle and the Prime Minister held several rounds of discussion with senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santhosh. He (Modi) personally reviewed the performance of existing ministers.
Few ministers are likley to be dropped and they might be accommodated in some other positions.
Names of Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni, Sudhanshu Trivedi are doing the rounds while BJP MPs Sushil Modi, Ashwini Vaishnav and G V L Narasimha Rao are also being mentioned as probables.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU