Unlock 3.0: Fitness centres to clean up their act to lure enthusiasts back

People rarely associate CrossFit with subtlety. Yet, an understated air has affected Bengaluru resident Mamata Volvoikar whenever she has performed this high-intensity workout at home in the last four months.

Her kicks and stretches are carefully placed to avoid knocking over potted plants in her apartment. “I am always worried what I might hit,” says the graphic designer. She jumps softly because the living room floor is hard and because it might disturb the people living downstairs. All this makes her miss the sense of freedom and space experienced in a gym but her trainers ...