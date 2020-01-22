UP announces subsidy for Patanjali's Rs 6,000 cr food park in Greater Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government will provide land subsidy to the proposed food park in Greater Noida being set up by Baba Ramdev promoted Patanjali Group.

Patanjali is estimated to invest more than Rs 6,000 crore in the mega project spread over 91 acres of land in the Capital Region (NCR). The decision was taken at the UP cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath here last night. Ssubsidies granted to the company includes stamp duty rebate of 25 per cent.

Earlier, the state government had given subsidy to Patanjali Ayurved Limited with regards to the setting up of the food park. However, 20 per cent of the total 455 acres of land allotted to Patanjali or 91 acres was later transferred to its subsidiary Patanjali Food and Herbal Park.

Now, the Adityanath government has given its nod to extend the same incentives to the subsidiary as well, which was earlier applicable to the parent company.

The land transfer or subleasing would allow the Patanjali Group to set up the food processing facility and entitle it to other incentives under the central policy guidelines issued on July 21, 2016.

Meanwhile, a state government spokesperson said the setting up of the mega project would spur investment, generate employment, create new markets and facilitate payment of remunerative prices to farmers, thus leading to the overall socioeconomic development.

In June 2018, the state cabinet had allowed the transfer of land for the food park between the Group's two entities viz. Patanjali Ayurved to Patanjali Food and Herbal Park.

In 2016 under the previous Akhilesh Yadav regime, Patanjali Ayurved was allocated 455 acres along the Yamuna Expressway for the food park under then UP infrastructure and industrial development policy, 2012. At that time, the project was expected to process 400 tonnes of fruits and vegetables per day apart from the production of 750 tonnes of organic wheat to manufacture Patanjali brand flour.

Later, Patanjali had demanded that 91 acres be transferred to its subsidiary Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, which would set up the proposed facility.

However, the permission was summarily denied by the state government as the standing rules barred subleasing of land even between subsidiaries, although the Group claimed both were sister concerns and came under the same umbrella.

In fact, the lingering issue had irked the company with Ramdev’s close aide and Patanjali CEO Acharya Balakrishna announcing on Twitter about shifting the proposed facility elsewhere over non-cooperation by the UP officials.

Later, Adityanath had personally spoken to both Ramdev and Balakrishna, giving an express assurance to expedite the matter.

Other concessions with regard to the food park fall under the purview of the Centre, since the project was granted by the central government under its existing policy.