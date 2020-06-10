UP cabinet clears ordinance to prevent cow slaughtering; jail up to 10 yrs

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Prevention of (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to prevent cow and their slaughtering in the state, the government said in a statement.

According to the Ordinance, for the first offence, a person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 while for the second offence, the person can be imprisoned for 10 years with a fine up to Rs 500,000.



"A person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 for putting the life of a cow in danger while for mutilation, the person can be imprisoned for 10-year with a fine up to Rs 500,000," added statement.