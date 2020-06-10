UP cabinet clears ordinance to prevent cow slaughtering; jail up to 10 yrs

-
The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Prevention of Cow slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to prevent cow and their slaughtering in the state, the government said in a statement.
According to the Ordinance, for the first offence, a person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 while for the second offence, the person can be imprisoned for 10 years with a fine up to Rs 500,000.
"The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved an ordinance, providing maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 500,000 to protect cows and prevent their slaughtering," read a statement.
"A person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 300,000 for putting the life of a cow in danger while for mutilation, the person can be imprisoned for 10-year with a fine up to Rs 500,000," added statement.
