Unlock 1.0: UP targets to create 10 mn jobs for migrants, says Chief Secy

Amid the influx of 3 million migrants from other states and millions of other workers adversely impacted by the covid-19 lockdown, chief minister has tasked the officials to generate more than 10 million jobs.

These jobs are proposed to be created in varied sectors and schemes, including Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), dairy, agriculture, self help groups (SHG) etc.

Presiding over a review meeting at his official residence here, Adityanath issued directives to speed up big-ticket projects, including expressways, roads, canals, medical colleges, universities etc to employ migrants and other workers.

“The CM has asked for spurring all the major projects in different sectors, such as agriculture, horticulture, industry, and construction under unlock 1.0. He has envisioned the availability of more than 10 million jobs from June 15 onwards,” UP additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi said here this evening.

Last month, the government had announced to more than double the scope of from 2.38 million jobs to provide livelihood to 5 million people in the backdrop of the humongous return of migrants workers by trains and buses.





Besides, the state is looking to engage women SHGs towards stitching 18 million uniforms and sweaters for the students of government run primary schools.

Meanwhile, the government is drafting a composite scheme for the UP street vendors to avail Rs 10,000 loan benefit under the central stimulus package, Awasthi informed.

On May 29, the Adityanath dispensation had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with four industry chambers viz. Indian Industries Association (IIA), FICCI, Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB), and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to collectively provide employment to about 1.1 million migrant workers across different sectors.

The government will share the migrants’ skills database with these associations so that they could be absorbed in different industrial, real estate and manufacturing units depending upon their vocational skills and experience, especially

Terming the migrants as the core strength of UP, the CM had earlier asserted that the state was taking all steps to provide them with gainful employment in the state. “Till now, these people were contributing towards the development of other states, now we will harness their skills for building a New Uttar Pradesh,” he said while lauding the industry chambers to repose their faith in the potential of the migrant workers.