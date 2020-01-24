UP govt to develop Sikh Circuit in UP; museum, research centre to come up

Looking to boost religious tourism, the has mooted to develop a Sikh Circuit comprising all the religious places associated with Sikhism and Sikh gurus in Uttar Pradesh. Sikh museum and research centres would be set up in Lucknow and Agra cities.

Earlier, the chief minister had directed the state tourism department to work on the concept of the proposed Sikh Circuit.

Taking the agenda forward, state tourism principal secretary Jitendra Kumar recently chaired a meeting with the representatives of different UP-based Sikh religious organisations, including UP Punjab Academy, historians, culture department officials and the directors of state museums.

Lucknow Gurudwara Management Committee president R S Bagga suggested the state government to set up a Sikh museum and research centre in Agra as it comprises a number of spots and relics associated with the life and struggles of the revered Sikh Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur.

Since Agra is close to the capital region (NCR) and well connected with New Delhi, the proposed centre is expected to develop as a major tourism destination and attract a large number of and international tourists as well.

The proposed Sikh museum in Lucknow will be dedicated to the preservation and enrichment of the Sikh culture, heritage and history.

A survey of the Sikh places and personalities, who contributed to its art, culture and history, will also be undertaken as a preliminary step towards the development of the Sikh Circuit.

Last year, a four-point charter of demands was submitted to the CM, which included the proposal for the setting up of a Sikh museum on the Sikh gurus.

Meanwhile, the state is already working on several other tourism centric religious circuits viz. Ramayana Circuit, Mahabharata Circuit, Buddhist Circuit etc.