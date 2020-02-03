UP plans to formulate state policies in accordance with Budget 2020

-
Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has started the process of formulating policies in accordance with Budget 2020, to ensure maximum gains for the state.
The departmental heads of UP government have been asked to implement various provisions of the Union Budget and draft action plans regarding the new schemes and projects announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Februray 1.
UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has instructed all the departments to coordinate with the respective central government departments for the new schemes in the Budget while chairing a meeting of senior officials in Lucknow on Saturday, after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament.
Earlier Adityanath had hailed Budget 2020 saying it would not only boost the country’s economy, but protect the interest of all sections of society.
Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and FM Sitharaman for presenting a "development oriented Budget", which would spur infrastructure development, create jobs, facilitate the welfare of farmers and rural economy.
“The Budget will become a milestone for paving the way towards the emancipation of farmers and creation of jobs for the youth, apart from providing better health facilities,” he added.
