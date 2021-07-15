UP's handling of Covid-19 unparalleled, says PM Modi in Varanasi

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Tamil Nadu election LIVE: Covid-hit Kanimozhi casts vote; 71% turnout
Adityanath's bugbear? Meet UP BJP vice-president Arvind Kumar Sharma
Shekhar Gupta: Mosques in the rear-view mirror
Centre to give free vaccines to everyone above 18 from June 21: PM Modi
-
Uttar Pradesh's handling of the second wave of Covid-19 cases was "unparalleled", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during a visit to his constituency of Varanasi.
"Kashi (Varanasi) has shown that it doesn’t stop in troubled times. Coronavirus attacked Kasi and Uttar Pradesh (UP) but the state fought back," he said a day after the Supreme Court sent a notice to the state government for allowing the Kanwar Yatra from next week despite the Covid-19 threat.
"Today UP is a state that does the maximum number of tests across the country. It is a state that does maximum number of vaccinations,” he said.
National and international media reported in April and May that UP was among states hit by the second wave of infections, with many places running short of medical oxygen. Corpses were found floating in the river or buried in the sand of River Ganga’s banks, media reported.
Modi was in Varanasi to inaugurate development works worth Rs 1500 crore—a visit informally marking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s start of campaign for elections in Uttar Pradesh.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU