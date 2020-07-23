UP to engage IIM Lucknow as 'knowledge partner' for creating jobs

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19-induced slowdown in industrial and services sectors, the government has decided to partner Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow for bolstering self-employment opportunities for the educated youth in the state.

The premier institute will be roped in as a ‘knowledge partner’ of the state government for conducting analytical studies and offering knowledge-based inputs on bankable projects, feasibility studies and creating prototype models of self-employment projects.

These job-oriented studies and projects will be undertaken under the government’s flagship Chief Minister Yuva Entrepreneurship Development Programme (CM Yuva).

Presiding over a review meeting here yesterday, UP chief secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari directed officials to bring on board as a knowledge partner on the CM Yuva platform.

Last year, had conducted special training sessions for senior UP cabinet ministers and top bureaucrats in methodologies of government project implementation, financial management, disposal of files and budgetary skills. It was even attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Institute’s campus.

The special modules were aimed at grooming the ministers in governance and budgetary management skills, so that they could steer for timely completion of ongoing projects in their respective departments by fostering better coordination with other departments and the bureaucracy. Besides, the sessions also delved into the practices to cultivate a more positive image in the public through their conduct and delivery of governance.

Meanwhile, Tiwari instructed officials to take urgent steps to integrate the state’s youth with CM Yuva programme by providing them with all possible financial and institutional support, and also taking their feedback.

The state will adopt the principles of ‘business process reengineering’ for implementing the ongoing projects and subjecting them to predetermined parameters. The government will also fortify the single window system for speeding up the process of setting up new enterprises.

To provide a single window system for applying, disposal and real-time monitoring of scheme under CM Yuva, a web portal with end-to-end computerisation, developed by the NIC, was earlier launched by the state micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) department.

Under the scheme, the maximum loan amount for the industrial and services sectors is Rs 25 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively. The margin money for proposed projects is 25 per cent of the loan amount.

Following the influx of more than 3.5 million migrant labourers and workers from other states due to the lockdown, the Adityanath government has been propelling employment and self employment schemes encompassing both the industrial and services sectors.

Further, the state is conducting the skills mapping of these migrants, and so far the mapping of more than 3.5 million workers had been completed. This is expected to help them get jobs within and outside the state in due course.