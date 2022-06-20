UPI payment fraud: Here are safety measures to protect your money

-
ALSO READ
Mapping India's digital transactions
What are on-device wallet for small UPI transactions?
1 bn transactions a day on UPI quite possible in 3-5 years' time: NPCI CEO
UPI processed nearly 6 billion transactions worth Rs 10 trillion in May
UPI hits record high in April with 5.58 bn transactions worth Rs 9.83 trn
-
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions have have surged four-fold in recent years in terms of volume and value. In terms of value, they rose from Rs 2.1-lakh crore in March 2020 to Rs 9.6-lakh crore this March. At the same time, the boom has also led to a rise in the number of online frauds.
Here’s what you can do to protect yourself from UPI fraud:
UPI Pin: Never share your UPI Pin with any unknown person. Note that the Pin is not needed for receiving money in your UPI account.
Also, change your UPI Pin at regular intervals.
Websites: Do not conduct any transactions with suspicious websites or apps that claim to offer incentives or cashback. Also, avoid downloading third-party or unofficial apps on your mobile phone.
Access: Avoid giving access to your mobile phone or computer to customer care representatives or other unknown people. You can also use a fingerprint lock on your UPI app to secure it.
Payment limit: You can set a daily transaction limit on your UPI apps so as to minimise potential losses.
Be careful: Always look up the actual address of the agency or organization that you wish to transact with. Besides, read money requests carefully before making payments.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU