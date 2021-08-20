Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records 37,312 cases in a day; Delhi 25

updates: India recorded 37,312 new Covid-19 cases and 559 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,358,210 and the death toll to 433,622. Kerala reported 21,116 new infections, Maharashtra 5,225, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,501), Tamil Nadu (1,702), Karnataka (1,432), West Bengal (547) and Delhi (25).

Meanwhile, according to an RTI response filed by the Covid-19 Vaccine Administration Cell of the Union Health Ministry, the data on CoWin portal, as of August 17, shows that the “total number of beneficiaries who got their first dose of Covishield Vaccine but did not get their second dose within stipulated period of time” is 3,40,72,993. Similarly, the number stands at 46,78,406 for Covaxin beneficiaries.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 210,797,726 confirmed cases and 4,416,228 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 38,231,787 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

