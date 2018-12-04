US-based NACE to study corrosion loss in India, submit report by February

US based Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) will come up with a report on in India by February 2019.

“As per a report of 2016, the annual loss due to corrosion is around 3-4 per cent of global GDP. will come up with a detailed report by February, 2019 on corrosion losses in India,” A K Tewari, executive director (operations) of Corporation (IOCL) told media persons in Bhubaneswar.

He said the 19th Conference on will be held in Bhubaneswar from December 5-7 to dicuss industrial corrosion problems. The three-day event will be organised by Corrosion Council of India, Karaikudi in collaboration with CSIR (Council of Scientific & Industrial Research), Central Electrochemical Research Institute and (pipelines division).

The conference will analyse various industrial corrosion problems and provide a platform for interaction between industrialists, scientists and professionals to enhance the state-of-the-art knowledge on 'corrosion science and engineering'. Union minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the event.

Around 400 delegates including experts, technocrats, scientists and chief executive officers will participate in the conference, said P C Choubey, executive director (south eastern region pipelines) of

Choubey said the Paradip-Hyderabad product pipeline project entailing an investment of Rs 33 billion will be completed by the end of 2020.

The oil PSU will lay the Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline (PHPL) to evacuate products like motor spirits, high-speed diesel, kerosene and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) from its refinery at Paradip.

The laying of the 1212 km pipeline has already commenced and the project is listed in National Perspective Plan under the Sagarmala Programme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pipeline will ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products for catering the growing demand in the states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.