US climate envoy John Kerry says India is 'getting job done' on climate

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry praised India as a world leader in renewables as he began talks with government leaders aimed at cutting carbon emissions faster to slow global warming.
India is the world’s third biggest emitter behind the United States and China and is under pressure to commit itself to net zero emissions by 2050, in line with pledges made by several other countries. India is getting the job done on climate, pushing the curve,” Kerry said.
“You (India) are indisputably a world leader already in the deployment of renewable energy.”
Government sources told Reuters that India was unlikely to bind itself to a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as its energy demand was projected to grow more than that of any other nation over the next two decades.
Kerry is leading efforts to get countries to step up commitments ahead of a summit of 40 leaders on April 22-23 called by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Later this year, world leaders are due to gather for a U.N. climate summit to build on the 2015 Paris accord to limit global warming.
Kerry said India was setting a "very strong example" for other nations on powering a growing economy with clean energy.
