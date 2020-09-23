US Covid deaths top 200,000 as questions linger over halting virus spread

-
While the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University indicated that 52,000 new cases had been reported on Monday, some 21,800 of those new cases came from the release of backlogged data in Texas.
The US logged 36,695 new cases on Sunday, Johns Hopkins reported.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused uncertainty Monday when it removed from its website newly posted guidelines saying the coronavirus could be transmitted by tiny particles that linger in the air.
The agency said a draft version of proposed changes was posted in error.
