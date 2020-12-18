US Covid vaccine rollout hits snag as person falls sick after taking shot

-
The first known allergic reaction to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the US was reported in Alaska as some snarls began to emerge in the effort to send the shots across the country, highlighting the daunting challenges ahead for a historic immunisation drive. A health care worker in Juneau, Alaska, with no history of allergies experienced flushing and shortness of breath 10 minutes after receiving a shot, the state health department said in a statement Wednesday.
The person was admitted to the emergency room and was given Pepcid, Benadryl and epinephrine through an intravenous drip. The patient stayed overnight and is in stable condition, according to the Alaska health department.
Pfizer is coordinating with local officials, will closely monitor all reports suggesting serious allergic reactions and will update labeling language if needed, spokeswoman Jerica Pitts said in a statement.
The incident came to light as the first hiccups in the distribution of the vaccine in the US emerged on Wednesday, including a holdup in delivering 3,900 shots to two states and the announcement that Pfizer would deliver about 900,000 fewer doses next week than are set to ship this week.
