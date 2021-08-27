US plans Covid-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight: Report

-
US health regulators could approve a third Covid-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
Approval of boosters for three Covid-19 shots being administered in the United States include those manufactured by Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are expected in mid-September, the report said, citing a person familiar with the plans.
Pfizer and BioNTech have already started the application process for the approval of its booster shot in people 16 and older, saying it spurs a more than three-fold increase in antibodies against the coronavirus.
