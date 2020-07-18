Spouses, dependents of H-1B visa holders in India can fly back to the US

Facing criticism over the suspension of work visas till December, the Trump administration has said that holders' spouses and dependents, who are presently stranded in India will be given permission to travel back to the United States. The new development exempts them from the June 22 order that suspended non-immigrant visas over the ongoing economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. As per the directives, anyone on an H-1B, H4, J1 and H2A visa who did not hold a valid visa as of June 24 would not be allowed to travel to the country till December 31, Economic Times reported. Those who want to apply for the said visas can do so only when the US Embassy and consulates open in India. They have been closed since March following a government-imposed lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, not all H-1B visa holders will be allowed back. According to the list of exemptions issued by the State, only certain H and J visa applicants who are ‘traveling to work in support of a critical US foreign policy objective (such as Covid-19 response) and/or traveling at the request of the US government; will be exempt from this ban. ALSO READ: US: School reopening plans in chaos, Trump's gamble meets voter defiance The development comes days after a group of 174 Indian nationals, including seven minors filed a lawsuit against the presidential proclamation on H-1B that would prevent them from entering the United States or a visa would not be issued to them. "The proclamation 10052's H-1B/H-4 visa ban hurts the United States' economy, separates families and defies the Congress.

While the two former points render it unseemly, the latter point renders it unlawful," said the lawsuit filed by lawyer Wasden Banias on behalf of the 174 Indian nationals. U. S. President displays an executive order on police reform during a signing ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U. S.