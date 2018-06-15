Uttar Pradesh is making strident moves to enable women to drive e-rickshaws

Her coyness transforms into a confident posture as Lalita Gautam settles down in the driver’s seat of her e-rickshaw for another day on the busy roads of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The 28-year-old is part of a growing tribe of sprightly, young women e-rickshaw drivers who are challenging gender stereotypes in the state, with fortitude and a pinch of attitude.

Gautam’s case is special for being the first woman in the state to receive an e-rickshaw driving licence in 2015. She efficiently balances her strenuous days on the road with her role as a mother. Her two daughters ...