Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for 'objectionable' tweet on CM Adityanath

A man was arrested here for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Wednesday.
Surendra Yadav, a resident of Kot Majharia village under the Narhi police station area, was arrested on Tuesday, they said.
Yadav allegedly posted objectionable remarks against the chief minister on Twitter on Monday. All India Kshatriya Manch in-charge Brijesh Singh filed a complaint in the matter on Tuesday, Narhi police station in-charge Panne Lal said.
Taking the matter seriously, a case was registered against Yadav under the relevant sections of the IT Act and he was arrested, Lal said.
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 16:03 IST