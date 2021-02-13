Uttarakhand glacier burst may spell more trouble for Char Dham road project

The deluge of pictures of the glacier burst from Uttarakhand may raise fresh troubles for the ongoing Char Dham road project. The project is not one but a smorgasbord of 53 road projects in Uttarakhand at a cost of Rs 12,072 crore.

While about 50 per cent of the project has been completed, the difficult ones demanding the most money and widening of the roads near glaciers and landslide-prone zones up in the hills are yet to be attempted. Under normal circumstances, the completion of some would have gone on at varying speeds. But, with the February 7 Chamoli tragedy, its progress has ...