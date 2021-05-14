Vaccinate 7 mn a day to help mitigate the next Covid wave: Faheem Younus

Faheem Younus, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland, tells Ruchika Chitravanshi it is suicidal to think we have eliminated the virus. Vaccination, he emphasises, is key to protecting against the third wave. Edited excerpts: What do you think India should be doing differently to handle the pandemic? There has to be a unified public messaging as information is changing very fast.

Every country has its own challenges. Brazil is spending 16 times more on health care than India. At present, you have less than 10 per cent of the population fully vaccinated. This ...