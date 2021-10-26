Vaccination drive: More people turning up for second dose compared to Sept

Last week India became the first country to administer 1 billion Coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine doses to its population. While over 75 per cent of the population has received the first dose, second dose coverage has been a shade above 30 per cent.

A significant reason for the lag in second dose coverage is the gap between two vaccine doses. For Covishield, which comprises 90 per cent of total doses administered, the time gap between two doses has been fixed at 8 to 12 weeks. A recent BCG study indicated that vaccine hesitancy might also be a reason why people did not turn up for second ...